44
18
10
35
8
47
43
4
3
30
26
50
9
34
32
20
48
23
25
11
31
1
37
2
21
15
14
38
40
46
7
16
22
39
45
29
33
24
5
13
49

Marco Silva 'not worried' about Tosin Adarabioyo's future at Fulham despite contract stalemate

138 Less than a minute


Monaco were among the clubs pushing to sign the centre-back in the summer


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

William Saliba expects to face Chelsea with Arsenal optimistic over Leandro Trossard injury

William Saliba expects to face Chelsea with Arsenal optimistic over Leandro Trossard injury

For Rishabh Pant, Success In 2021 Is Just The Beginning

Arsenal explore Dubai return in January as Mikel Arteta seeks boost for title run-in

Arsenal explore Dubai return in January as Mikel Arteta seeks boost for title run-in

Hatters midfielder opens his Charlton account as he wants to experience 'addictive' promotion feeling with Addicks

Hatters midfielder opens his Charlton account as he wants to experience 'addictive' promotion feeling with Addicks

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo