Martin Odegaard says ‘angry’ Arsenal will repeat history in fresh Premier League title challenge

The Gunners captain believes his side have the motivation to finally lift the trophy that they led the way for until losing out to Manchester City in the home stretch.

On Arsenal’s side, according to Odegaard, is the fact that they comfortably qualified for the Champions League last season having rallied after missing out on a place in the top four in 2021-22.

“What we have to do is learn from last year, to use the disappointment, the anger and all the bad feelings,” he told reporters.

“It still hurts and it’s still painful for us. It’s important to use it in a good way to come back even stronger and to show we have learned and improved.

“We were very close and had the big dream and goal to win something. To be so close to doing it with this team is always going to hurt but you have to deal with it in a good way and move on and that’s what we’re going to do as a team. That is the only way.

“That is always going to hurt but we have to use it in a good way to come back stronger and be even more motivated and even hungrier.

“That’s what we did last year after we missed the Champions League the year before. We came back stronger and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Arsenal continue their pre-season preparations with an exhibition match against MLS All-Stars in Washington DC tonight.