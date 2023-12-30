Mary Earps awarded MBE as Lionesses lead sport legends in New Year Honours

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has crowned an extraordinary year by being made an MBE alongside fellow Lioness Lauren Hemp, with Millie Bright awarded an OBE.

The heroic Lionesses led the sporting honours in the New Year list after their storming run to the Women’s World Cup final in Australia, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.

Earps, who claimed the Golden Glove as best keeper after her starring role at the tournament, earning her the nickname ‘Mary Queen of Stops’, had already been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year by the public.

Bright received her OBE after leading the team to the final in Sydney a year after the Lionesses’ triumph in the 2022 European Championships.

The Chelsea skipper was named England interim captain in the absence of fellow defender Leah Williamson.

Manchester City forward Hemp, who scored three goals during England’s march to the Women’s World Cup final, said she was “honoured” to be recognised with an MBE.

England’s Mary Earps saves a penalty during the Women’s World Cup final against Spain (Photo: Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Hemp put England 2-1 up against Australia in the semi-final before setting up Alessia Russo for a third to seal an historic win and send the Lionesses to the final for the first time.

“I’m feeling very privileged and honoured to receive such a prestigious honour. It’s a huge achievement not only for me, but my family and everyone who loves our beautiful game. It’s been an incredible year,” she said.

“I’d like to dedicate my MBE to everyone that has supported me in my career so far, and everyone behind the scenes for continuing to push boundaries to get women’s football to where it is today. It’s truly a shared success.”

Elsewhere, England cricket legend Stuart Broad was awarded a CBE for services to the sport.

Broad retired in the summer after a 17-year international career, stepping down following the final Ashes Test over the summer.

Regarded as one of the greatest Test bowlers of all-time, the right-arm seamer took 604 wickets with England.

Stuart Broad of England gestures after the third day of the 5th Test between England and Australia at The Kia Oval in July 2023 (Photo: Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick, a mental health ambassador for the Professional Cricketers’ Association, is given an OBE for services to mental ill health.

In rugby union, ex-England captain and chair of World Rugby Sir Bill Beaumont was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) for services to the sport and to charity.

And Scotland’s record try scorer Stuart Hogg, who retired in the summer prior to the World Cup after 100 test caps, is made an MBE.

The British and Irish Lions fullback scored 27 tries for Scotland and was named captain in 2020.

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright has been made an OBE for voluntary and charitable services to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was founded in 2017 by his friend Doddie Weir. Scotland rugby legend Weir died in November 2022 aged 52 after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

Wainwright has raised more than £4 million for the foundation through founding Doddie Aid.

England’s most capped soccer player, ex-goalkeeper Peter Shilton receives a CBE, for services to football and the prevention of gambling harm, while ex-Scotland boss Alex McLeish and League Managers Association chair Howard Wilkinson were named OBEs.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has been made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list, for services to Rugby Union and to charity (Photo: David Davies)

Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner received a CBE for services to motor sport after winning 13 world titles.

Janie Frampton, one of the first female referees in the men’s professional game in England, was awarded an OBE for services to equality for women in sport in the UK and abroad.

Olympic and Team GB gymnast sisters Ellie and Becky Downie were named MBEs. The World Championship medalists have spoken out against abusive behaviour in gymnastics, with Ellie retiring from the sport aged 23 at the start of 2022 to protect her mental health.

Television broadcasters and household names Jeff Stelling and Hazel Irvine were recognised for their services to sport and charity with MBEs.

Stelling,who led Sky Sports’s Soccer Saturday coverage for 29 years, said his honour in recognition of his work with the Prostate Cancer UK charity is the “icing on the cake”.

BBC presenter Irvine has covered Olympics, World Cups and Wimbledon, becoming the youngest-ever presenter of the BBC’s flagship sports programme Grandstand in 1993.