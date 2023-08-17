Michael Olise to Chelsea transfer OFF as winger signs new Crystal Palace contract

The 21-year-old was widely expected to agree personal terms with Chelsea and move to west London but decided to sign a new four-year deal at Palace instead on Thursday.

The Eagles have tied down their star winger who was top of Chelsea’s shortlist to boost their attack before the transfer deadline.

Steve Parish, Palace’s chairman, posted the news on Instagram, just minutes after Olise signed the contract.

His post said: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce Michael Olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club.”

Palace were reportedly unhappy with how Chelsea approached Olise but the Blues insist they did nothing wrong.

They are now seeking alternative targets, with Nottingham Forest’s forward Brennan Johnson joining Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus as a potential option.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, will be delighted to keep Olise having lost Wilfried Zaha already this summer.

Olise is currently out injured after tearing his hamstring on France duty at the Under-21 European Championship over the summer. He is expected to be back playing at some stage in September.