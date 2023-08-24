Millenium Heights gatehouse a ‘Dubai to Zim’ mark

STAFF REPORTER

Construction of the picturesque entrance gatehouse to Millennium Heights apartments has begun and is expected to be launched at the end of January next year.

WestProp Holdings CEO Ken Sharpe says all the company’s developments should have a signature mark that affirms the company’s vision of bringing Dubai style developments to Zimbabwe.

This comes after the recent opening of the Pomona gatehouse where dozens of beneficiaries attended.

“I urge other developers to follow our lead by building more vertically and in the process accommodate more families on smaller pieces of land.

“We have to look at investment in smart city concepts powered by technology. We can work together to make this dream a reality,” he said.

The gatehouse is an affirmation of the gated development promised to buyers of the upmarket properties.

The green energy powered gatehouse has a number of features the property development firm says make it outstanding and a decorative feature of the massive development.

That includes a guardroom that will be fitted with the latest surveillance technology and alarm systems for each of the apartments. It will be manned by experienced West Group Security officers aided by technology.

It has ablution facilities, electronic boom levers, four lanes two for entrance two for exit with the lanes increasing in number once inside the gated community. Visiting motorists pick a visitor’s lance once inside. Pedestrians will use the walkway for ease of entrance and exit.

Two blocks of apartments already have occupation. Builders are presently working on block 3 which has four floors and 112 units.

The number of floors is increasing with each new block to bring a new look and fresh appeal to the estate.

The apartments on Block 3 are sold out while sales for Block 4 have begun and moving fast and work on the block has started.

At least 1000 apartment units are planned for Millennium Heights over a 10 year period. Each apartment brings with it unique features that differentiate it with the rest to avoid monotony and to bring diversity in architectural designs.

The blocks of apartments adorn the Millennium Park, one of the company’s largest mixed use lifestyle estates that includes Millennium Heights, Pokugara Residential Estate, the Mall of Zimbabwe and several office parks combining the live, work, play and shop concept in one area.

