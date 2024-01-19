What we know about Mo Salah injury as Liverpool star subbed off at Afcon

Liverpool will be concerned after Mohamed Salah suffered a hamstring injury in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana.

Salah went off shortly before Mohamed Kudus’ opener in first-half injury time, only leaving the pitch after a few moments of clear discomfort having initially pulled up.

Salah was consoled by his teammates as he headed to the dugout.

Egypt team doctor Mohamed El Alla confirmed the Liverpool forward experienced muscle pain, with manager Rui Vitoria adding: “I hope it is not a big problem, but now, I don’t know, because it’s [too] early to see something. I think it’s not [serious], but let’s see. Let’s see if Salah recovers.”

The 31-year-old was then seen walking out of the stadium without any sign of clear discomfort, but that does not mean he will necessarily be able to run comfortably.

Salah will now undergo testing to determine whether he will stay in the Ivory Coast with Egypt or return to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Having already scored 18 goals and created another nine in 27 games this season, fans were already bemoaning Salah’s absence due to Afcon.

Yet an injury will add a new layer of frustration. It is possible he could be out for three to four weeks, but potentially closer to six-to-eight if he has done serious damage to his hamstring.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League, two points above Manchester City in second, while also still competing for the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

They face Bournemouth on Sunday in the league, before visiting Fulham for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. They won the first leg 2-1 in the second match of Salah’s Afcon absence.

With Salah substituted at 0-0 in the match between Egypt and Ghana, a brace from West Ham’s Kudus and goals from Egyptian duo Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed meant the game finished 2-2.

Egypt are now second in their group having drawn both their first two matches and will likely have to beat table-toppers Cape Verde in their final match to ensure a place in the last 16.