England vs Colombia live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK?

The Lionesses rode their luck against Nigeria, in a game which saw Lauren James sent off in the normal time, as the two teams could not be separated over 120 minutes. A penalty shootout was required, and England held their nerve to reach the last eight.

“Nothing is easy in this tournament,” coach Sarina Wiegman said after the game, and will be wary of this morning’s opponents.

“That’s very exciting because we see the women’s game has improved so much.

“You saw in the group stage, many games were equal, and it’s not that the expected teams have won all the time.”

Read More

How to watch England vs Colombia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1, with coverage starting at 10.45am for an 11.30am BST kick-off on Saturday morning.

Live stream: The ITVX app and website will offer a free live streaming service.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring Simon Collings’ expert analysis from the stadium.