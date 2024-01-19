29
22
20
18
25
30
44
35
15
40
32
43
38
1
21
31
26
34
5
24
23
45
11
39
4
8
47
14
50
10
9
37
46
13
33
2
7
48
3
49
16

Egypt boss Rui Vitoria provides Mohamed Salah injury update after Liverpool star forced at AFCON

134 Less than a minute


Salah appeared to pick up a hamstring issue in his country’s match against Ghana


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Rebecca Welch to make history as first female Premier League referee

Rebecca Welch to make history as first female Premier League referee

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Romeo Lavia: Southampton confirm Chelsea transfer is close after Liverpool snub

Romeo Lavia: Southampton confirm Chelsea transfer is close after Liverpool snub

Micky van de Ven addresses Tottenham transfer links ‘as Wolfsburg demand £26m’

Micky van de Ven addresses Tottenham transfer links ‘as Wolfsburg demand £26m’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo