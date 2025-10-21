Monaco vs Tottenham: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds
Spurs took an early lead over Aston Villa only to fall to a 2-1 defeat – their first in eight games across all competitions – and raise more questions about the club’s ability to build in attack.
Such fralities were on show the last time Spurs were in Champions League action, as they escaped Bodo/Glimt with an entirely undeserved 2-2 draw. That came after an unconvincing 1-0 win over Villarreal in their first League Phase game.
Monaco are also struggling and welcome Spurs amid a four-game winless streak, though that run includes a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Monaco vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.
The match will take place at Stade Louis II.
Where to watch Monaco vs Tottenham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm BST.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Monaco vs Tottenham team news
Mathys Tel is ineligible, so Richarlison will start as loanee Randal Kolo Muani continues to build up his fitness, with Dominic Solanke still sidelined. Lucas Bergvall and Pape Sarr will be pushing to start, with Xavi Simons’ place in doubt.
Monaco are juggling many injuries of their own, most notably former Spurs star Eric Dier who misses the game with a hamstring problem. The likes of Vanderson, Denis Zakria and Christian Mawissa will also miss out. Paul Pogba is still not fit enough to play.
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction
This one should serve up some goals. Neither team can boast particularly impressive defences – especially with Romero out – but both have plenty to offer in attack.
End-to-end action will be on the menu, with Spurs’ notable away form coming out on top in a tight affair.
