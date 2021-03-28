Nadia Nakai Explains How Collaboration With Vic Mensa Came About. Rapper, television producer and host Nadia Nakai has received her flowers for being one of SA’s most valued rappers in the industry. She has worked with a number of artists locally with an amazing catalogue under her belt.

The Naaa Mean rapper recently appeared on POPCasts’, POPradio to speak about her journey in the SA hip hop industry, and her various business ventures. Scoop Makhathini asked Nadia about how her collaboration with American based rapper Vic Mensa came about.

Nadia explained that her and Vic came into contact after she commented on one of his Instagram posts. After he had followed her, her friends and her deliberated over why he had followed her and thought it was purely on the basis that he was romantically interested in Nadia.

From there, Vic told Nadia that he likes her music and that she should share any music she would like to have him on. “He was like yo, I like your stuff send me any songs that you want me to jump on. So I sent him a few songs including Practice. Practice was already done packaged. I had already sent it, we were going to drop the album we had to push the album deluxe back because I had to wait for his verse.“

“He sent it through in a week, his verse. He even had like references of Hillbrow and all that which is really cool, and Yeoville even though he doesn’t pronounce Yeoville. And he sent it in a week, and that was that.” Nadia further explained.

The two rappers were in Ghana earlier in 2021 to shoot the video for their collaboration which is still set to be released soon. Nadia explained that after working with South African production company Studio Space Pictures on her music videos, she exclusively with Ghanaian videographers for the Practice music video.

Watch Nadia’s Interview here: