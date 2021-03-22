Nasty C Names The Grammy Winning Rapper He Says He Can Outrap, Explains Why. Award winning rapper Nasty C is a talented and very skilled young individual. He has shown his fans that when he drops bars he isn’t playing any games and goes full force on everyone. Nasty is also a rapper that doesn’t lack confidence and is rather confident in his rap abilities.

Nasty C recently took to his Instagram Live name the American rapper that he confidently mentioned that he can outrap. He named Grammy Winning Eminem as that rapper and explained that Eminiem’s new music is not really relatable.

“I can spank Eminem. Reason why I say this is cause Eminem, recent Eminem, is not really relatable. It’s dope, the bars are out of this world but it’s not relatable. If you’re a rapper you go crazy over it, if you’re a normal person it’s like you get to the end of the verse and you’re like what did he just say?” He explained.

Check out the video here:

The Bookoo Bucks rapper says he can do both, make sense to a normal person or he could be relatable in his lyricism making that the reason why he would be able to outrap Eminem.

Nasty C has certainly shown that he is one of the most talented rappers in South Africa. In the first quarter of 2020, Nasty signed with one of the US’ biggest record labels Def Jam Records. Since he has signed with the popular record label, Nasty has collaborated with the likes of T.I, Lil Gotit, Lil Keed and songstress Ari Lennox.

In 2021 Nasty has already grown his empire beyond his music with the launch of his Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast and has also hinted at launching a fashion line with his own original designs. The rapper has also hinted at the release of another project!