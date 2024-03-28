Nearly 97% ZITF exhibition space taken

OWN CORRESPONDENT

More than 97% of exhibition space at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has been taken up so far, the ZITF Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nicholas Ndebele has said.

Ndebele also revealed that at least 486 exhibitors have so far confirmed their participation at this year’s trade showcase, which will run from April 23 to 27 under the theme, Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.

“We are currently sitting at 97% of space capacity with 486 exhibitors who have taken up 48,199sqm square metres. This places us almost at par with the booking situation at the same time last year where 48,408 sqm had been booked (97.7%). Space uptake by foreign exhibitors has also been good with 30 international exhibitors from 24 different nations being represented at ZITF 2024; up from 22 countries last year,” he said.

ZITF over the past years was overwhelmed by the large turnout of exhibitors to the extent that it ran out of exhibiting space.

Moyo said 25 countries have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming trade showcase.

“So far, to date, we have confirmed exhibits from Botswana, Belarus, the People’s Republic of China, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia,” he said.

The premier expo has been bigger and better each year due to its pulling power.

It has become a go-to event and top on exhibitors’ calendar. This gives room for the organisers to tick all the boxes and pop the champagne bottle.

He said the upcoming discussions were going to focus on the impact of entrepreneurship on industrialisation and trade, opportunities for international collaboration and investment, strategies for fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems and innovative approaches to overcome trade barriers and promote global market access.

