Netherlands vs England live stream:

The Lionesses boss turned a successful playing career in Holland into a fine coaching career, guiding the Dutch to the Euro 2017 title and then finished as runners-up at the World Cup two years later.

But Wiegman’s loyalties firmly lie with England tonight as they look to build on last week’s 2-1 win over Scotland. Netherlands kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 loss away to Belgium.

England have a fully fit squad with Alessia Russo shaking off lingering fitness issues.

Here’s how you can watch along…

How to watch Netherlands vs England

TV channel: In the UK, Thursday’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV4, with coverage starting at 6.15pm BST ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITV website and ITVX app.