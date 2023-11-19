Nick Cannon’s Ex-Girlfriends He Has Children With

Following Cannon’s divorce from the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker, he confirmed that he and Brittany Bell welcomed their son, Golden, after dating on and off for years.

Cannon told Power 106 that he always wanted to have five kids when asked whether his third child, who was born in February 2017, was an accident.

“Just because my marriage was over didn’t mean I couldn’t continue my family. I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual, and had the same views,” he went on.

In December 2020, the pair welcomed their second child, Powerful Queen Cannon.

Although the Feelin’ Freaky hitmaker went on to date and have children with other women, he announced the arrival of his third child with Bell and 10th overall in September 2022.