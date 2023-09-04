16
30
46
25
11
14
4
15
3
9
45
22
38
50
32
37
40
44
26
23
47
33
1
31
13
39
20
7
2
5
29
49
34
10
48
21
24
18
43
35
8

Kid Cudi Says Beyoncé’s Renaissance Show was ‘Greatest Concert’ of His Life

144 1 minute read

Kid Cudi was overjoyed with his experience at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Cudi was one of the many celebrities in the house for Queen Bey’s Los Angeles dates, receiving a set of tickets from JAY-Z. According to Cudi, it was the greatest concert of his life and his “face melted.”

“Just saw Beyoncé perform for the very first time and my face melted,” Cudi said. “This was the greatest concert Ive ever been to. Fuckin unreal. Happy early Bday B!! Mad love to Hov for getting me tix. Love u big bro.”

You can see the clip Cudi captured from the show below.






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Source |Casanova Renounces Gang Ties In Leniency Letter To Judge

The Source |Casanova Renounces Gang Ties In Leniency Letter To Judge

[WATCH] Rick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami to Continue His Soccer Career

[WATCH] Rick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi to Miami to Continue His Soccer Career

Mbongeni Ngema Releases New EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama’, A Cry From the African Race!

Mbongeni Ngema Releases New EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama’, A Cry From the African Race!

The Wu Tang Clan Released Their Epic ‘Wu Tang Forever’ Double CD LP 26 Years Ago

The Wu Tang Clan Released Their Epic ‘Wu Tang Forever’ Double CD LP 26 Years Ago

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo