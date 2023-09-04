Kid Cudi Says Beyoncé’s Renaissance Show was ‘Greatest Concert’ of His Life

Kid Cudi was overjoyed with his experience at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Cudi was one of the many celebrities in the house for Queen Bey’s Los Angeles dates, receiving a set of tickets from JAY-Z. According to Cudi, it was the greatest concert of his life and his “face melted.”

“Just saw Beyoncé perform for the very first time and my face melted,” Cudi said. “This was the greatest concert Ive ever been to. Fuckin unreal. Happy early Bday B!! Mad love to Hov for getting me tix. Love u big bro.”

You can see the clip Cudi captured from the show below.

