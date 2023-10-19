Africa Fest – The Newest African Flagship Event : Amapiano, the electrifying musical genre born in the vibrant townships of South Africa, has transcended borders. Now becoming a resounding testament to Africa’s creative prowess.

Why Amapiano?

The global phenomenon has sparked a cultural revolution! Uniting music enthusiasts from every corner of the world. In a groundbreaking turn of events, local radio stations are shifting their playlists towards homegrown talent. Echoing the heartbeat of Amapiano.

With its infectious rhythms and pulsating beats, Amapiano now reigns supreme as the most popular hashtag on TikTok! Showcasing its formidable global influence.

Steering the Amapiano revolution closer to its roots, we proudly introduce “Africa Fest.” The ultimate celebration of South Africa’s finest Amapiano artists. The event promises a captivating fusion of DJ sets and live performances. All of this, set against a backdrop of world-class production and exhilarating dancers.

The time is Now!

Ceehle Suntele, for Africa Fest, shares the vision. “Africa’s time is now! We need to celebrate it! Showcasing and celebrating Amapiano on a level never seen before! We want to offer audiences a unique experience which will make them proud to be African.”

Africa Fest invites Amapiano fans from diverse backgrounds to revel in the success of a genre that has conquered the globe. Our mission is clear! Celebrating musical diversity by bringing together established legends and rising stars in the Amapiano universe.

The Line-Up for Africa Fest

The stellar lineup includes Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, Makhadzi, Mas-Musiq, Sam Deep, Samthing Soweto, Nkosozana Daughter, DJ Stokie, and Lesego M.

“We hope attendees will be blown away by the most incredible sound and visual experiences that can compete internationally. Not forgetting that aerial acts, dancers, and fireworks,” concludes Ceehle Suntele.

Africa is at the forefront of global music, culture, and talent, and it’s time to celebrate the people and the music that unite us. Toyota, Yfm, and eTV proudly sponsor Africa Fest.

Africa Fest Date

Save the date: AfricaFest will take place on 18 November at the SunBetArena in Times Square, Tshwane. Tickets are available from Computicket.

Join in as we ignite the Amapiano flame in its birthplace and let the world hear Africa’s heartbeat! Tickets are available HERE

