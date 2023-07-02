39
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury on eve of Championships

The Australian, runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles draw last summer, released a statement late on Sunday night explaining that he had been recently diagnosed with a torn ligament having suffered from wrist pain.

30th seed Kyrgios regretted that he had not had enough time to recover from the issue before Wimbledon, where he had been due to face David Goffin in a first-round match on No1 Court on Monday afternoon.


