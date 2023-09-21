Heung-min Son fires Arsenal warning over transformed Tottenham: ‘They won’t want to face us’

The north London neighbours meet at the Emirates Stadium, both unbeaten and level on 13 points after their first five Premier League games of the season.

For Arsenal, a strong start was expected after finishing as runners-up last season but Spurs have adapted with surprising speed to new head coach Ange Postecoglou and confidence is coursing through the Australian’s new-look side after last weekend’s last-gasp win over Sheffield United.

“We have had a week to prepare well and I know what it means for the club, the fans and players as well. We understand what kind of game it is,” Son said.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game but they won’t want to face us at this time.

“We just have to give it everything we have but we’re looking forward to this game because it’s the right time to play against them. We’ll have a good game.”

Confidence coursing: Tottenham are on a high after a superb start under Ange Postecoglou / Action Images via Reuters

Spurs have a dismal recent record at the Emirates, where they have not won in the League since 2010, losing eight of 12 subsequent visits – including a 3-1 reverse last season.

“It is a special game, for them as well,” added Son. “The result is probably the most important of the season.

“The result I can’t promise you but one thing I can guarantee – we’re going to give everything for this club, especially on Sunday.”

Son is playing with freedom again under Postecoglou and said last season was the most difficult of his career, as he played through the pain with a hernia injury and struggled for rhythm in Antonio Conte’s stuttering side.

“It was obviously a tough year for myself and obviously the team,” said Son. “It was tougher because I expect more from myself. I blame myself firstly because I started every single game. I feel like I let the club, the players and the manager down.

“It was a really hard time but different reasons: pain, style [of play], whatever.

“The thing is it made me even stronger. I’ve been in professional football, starting in Germany, 18 years. Now I’m here eight or nine seasons. It’s been a long journey. I thought now I’m an experienced player, I’ve face all the different things and tough times.

READ MORE

“Last year I would say is probably the toughest season I’ve faced but I also learned the most, even more than when I was 18 which is very, very surprising to me because I’d never expect I was going to learn something to make me stronger.”

Son added that Postecoglou has transformed the mood around Tottenham.

“In the changing room, the club and the stadium, the vibes are really, really positive,” he said. “For example, on Tuesday I had an anti-doping test after training and the guy said, ‘Wow, he changed the vibes!’

“Because last year they turned up and could see us being down. On Tuesday he came and said the vibe is much better than last year and looks really, really positive. Which is what you’re looking for.”