Ntsiki Mazwai plans a road trip with her fans

Ntsiki Mazwai has put smile on the faces of so many following her recent announcement on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the star revealed that she was planning a road trip and wanted her fans to come along for the ride.

The trip will be from Johannesburg through to Pretoria and then to Mpumalanga.

During this road trip, guests will be accommodated at a lodge in Mpumalanga and get to visit the Kruger National Park.

In her tweet, Ntsiki stated that the cost of the trip includes travel expenses, accommodation and some sightseeing in the province of Mpumalanga.

She captioned: “Guys you always ask to Roadtrip with me…So let’s make it official…you just got paid… BOOK NOW and Avoid dissapointment. HAUWENG LET’S GO!!!!!!”

See tweet below: