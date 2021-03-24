The post Ntukza On Why He Thinks He Experienced So Much Hate For Leaving Teargas appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Ntukza On Why He Thinks He Experienced So Much Hate For Leaving Teargas. Rapper and Record Label Boss Ntukza has since moved on from his break up with popular music group, Teargas. While the group were together they took SA Hip Hop by storm releasing songs like Mhlobo Wami and Chance that blew everyone away.

The Get Your Hustle On maker recently took to twitter to share why he thinks he experienced so much hate after his departure from Teargas. Ntukza wrote that he he didn’t understand how he could be hated for just being himself but has since risen against the odds. He also promised new music for his fans that have kept him sane.

His tweet read, “I didn’t know the amount of hate there was in friends & SA. After I split from CashTime & Teargas, I experienced so much hate. I didn’t understand why until today. That someone can just hate you for being you, I just keep a clear head & boss up!“.

He continued to write, “I was blackballed, but my music just kept me rising against the odds. I been working on more music for my fans, those who kept me sane.”

Ntukza left Cash Time after finding out the name had been changed on social media. He has since grown from the split and is working on solo projets.

Ntukza is rocking life on his own terms and is doing amazingly at it. The rapper announced the launch of his record label Afribiz Entertainment in 2020. The record label is open to artists of all genres. Ntukza has already signed a few young artists to be under his wing.

The rapper last released an album in 2016 titled Family Over Everything. On the album Ntukza featured Kwesta, Lection and Phantom Steeze. He also featured on Cassper’s Tsholofelo album and on DJ Dimplez’ Zeal album.

