Old Mutual donates to Jairos Jiri

Zimbabwe’s largest service provider, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, has donated 200 blankets to the Jairos Jiri Centre, providing much-needed warmth and hope this winter to one of the country’s most vulnerable communities.

The donation, part of the company’s nationwide Winter Warmer Campaign, underscores Old Mutual’s enduring commitment to uplifting communities across Zimbabwe.

In an event filled with emotion and appreciation, Old Mutual’s Group Chief Customer & Operations Officer, Isiah Mashinya, reaffirmed the company’s deep-rooted belief in giving back.

“At Old Mutual, we believe that community is everything. It is the foundation of our business and the reason we exist,” said Mashinya.

The Winter Warmer Campaign, now in full swing, empowers Old Mutual employees and community members to nominate institutions in need of support. This year, the campaign has reached all ten provinces, bringing warmth and dignity to those facing harsh winter conditions.

Mashinya stressed that the donation was more than just a physical gesture.

“We hope these blankets bring more than just physical warmth. We hope they bring comfort to your hearts and remind you that you matter to us,” he said, adding that each blanket symbolizes Old Mutual’s values of respect, integrity, and accountability.

The donation comes as a lifeline to Jairos Jiri Centre, an iconic institution founded in 1950 by the late Reverend Jairos Jiri. The centre has for decades served people with disabilities, the elderly, and vulnerable children. Currently home to 168 students from across Zimbabwe, the centre continues to struggle with day-to-day needs due to limited funding.

Stanlas Govha, speaking on behalf of the institution, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support.

“I would like to thank Old Mutual for donating 200 blankets to Jairos Jiri. I am sure it will go a long way in assuring students are warm during this winter season,” he said.

The donation is a poignant reminder of the power of partnership and compassion in times of need. With Zimbabwe’s winters often harsh on the country’s most vulnerable, such acts of solidarity offer both comfort and dignity.

