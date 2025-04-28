29
Three ways Crystal Palace can shock Man City and seal FA Cup glory

2025-04-28Last Updated: 2025-04-28
Crystal Palace produced one of the greatest victories in their history on Saturday as they downed Champions League quarter-finalists Aston Villa 3-0 at Wembley to reach just their third-ever FA Cup final.

The Eagles’ hunt for a maiden major trophy is very much alive and will come down to next month’s final, back at the national stadium.

Wobbly though they have been for much of this season, Manchester City will provide stern opposition at Wembley. They are FA Cup finalists for the third consecutive season.

While Pep Guardiola’s side will be favourites, Palace must harness the belief and replicate the high-octane football that knocked Villa out so convincingly.

Here, Standard Sport assesses three ways Palace can oust City and make May 17 the greatest day in their history.

Oliver Glasner made a brave decision in the semi-final, leaving Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma on the bench in favour of Daichi Kamada, who was man of the match against Arsenal in midweek and so partnered Adam Wharton in midfield again at Wembley.

It worked a treat. Wharton was excellent, winning five of his seven ground duels, but Kamada was outstanding. He had a 90 per cent pass success rate and produced the sort of energetic performance Palace fans have seldom seen from the Japan international since his free-agent move in the summer.

The beauty for Glasner is that he now has three capable options to play alongside Wharton, who is surely the only certain starter in Palace’s double-pivot for the final. Glasner knows he can trust Lerma, Hughes and Kamada and will select whoever he feels will best nullify City.


