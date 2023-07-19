Chelsea FC could sign new defender after Wesley Fofana injury, Mauricio Pochettino says

C helsea are ready to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back following Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury.

Fofana is at risk of missing the majority of the season after suffering after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. The young defender has undergone surgery and faces months of rehabilitation.

Amid Chelsea’s ongoing hunt for a new midfielder – with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo their top target – Mauricio Pochettino is now also ready to sanction a search for a new centre-back.

“It’s really sad, really bad news,” said Pochettino. “We feel all so sad. All we can do is help him. After that, because he is a player that is important for the team and the squad.

READ MORE

“Of course we now need to think and see if we keep as we are, or if we need to work to maybe add some players.”

Chelsea currently have Thiago Silva, Beniot Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and the returning Levi Colwill who can play at centre-back.

Silva turns 39 years old in September, Badiashile is currently injury, Chalobah could still leave this summer and Sarr remains inexperienced at Premier League level. Big things are expected of Colwill, who is expected to play a big part under Pochettino this season.