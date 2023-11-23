31
47
23
35
11
40
4
18
43
16
15
8
30
34
38
14
22
3
5
48
20
25
46
32
49
1
2
13
45
24
29
9
33
44
39
7
26
50
10
21
37

Owen Farrell: Full steam ahead for England and Saracens captain with no retirement plans

139 Less than a minute


32-year-old intends to play on for as long as he can, with making another World Cup in 2027 the obvious target


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Moeen Ali: I knew I would have regretted turning down England’s Ashes call

Moeen Ali: I knew I would have regretted turning down England’s Ashes call

Tottenham news: Ange Postecoglou ‘gave up the fight’ of trying to change football in Australia

Tottenham news: Ange Postecoglou ‘gave up the fight’ of trying to change football in Australia

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Europa League Draw Results Out

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo