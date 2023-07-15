Perth Glory vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

David Moyes’s side are one of only two Premier League teams not to sign a player thus far with all the talk surrounding the inevitable exit of Declan Rice, which will be confirmed today.

Still, they ended last season on one of the most positive notes possible by winning the Europa Conference League and have arrived Down Under in good spirits.

Already up and running in terms of preparations after beating Boreham Wood, the Hammers are also set to play Tottenham early next week.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Perth Glory is scheduled for an 11am BST kick-off time today, Saturday 15 July, 2023.

The Optus Stadium in Perth will host.

Where to watch Perth Glory vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be available on West Ham TV for free, with kick-off set for 11am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the West Ham App.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Perth Glory vs West Ham team news

Moyes does not have any new signings to bed in but do have the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings available after they travelled to Australia.

Youngsters Divin Mubama, Levi Laing, Freddie Potts, Kamarai Swyer and George Earthy are also in contention.

Perth Glory vs West Ham prediction

These games are more about the performance and getting fitness levels back up rather than the result of course but West Ham do look to have enough quality to win.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never met before.