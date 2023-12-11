5
15
30
11
29
48
40
21
38
2
18
35
20
4
43
49
8
14
47
31
7
25
13
22
3
50
23
39
32
37
26
10
44
34
46
16
45
33
9
24
1

Stylish Tottenham showcase valuable versatility against Newcastle as potent attack blossoms

138 Less than a minute


Ange Postecoglou has real, interchangeable options in the final third to rival Premier League’s best


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa League

West Ham XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa League

Ireland vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ireland vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Luton Town fans back the Hatters to stay up this season

Luton Town fans back the Hatters to stay up this season

Arsenal FC: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

Arsenal FC: Kroenkes back transfer plan as Mikel Arteta targets four new signings

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo