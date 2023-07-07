32
44
11
22
3
45
34
1
7
30
46
5
29
24
49
15
2
35
47
31
37
40
28
23
8
21
20
26
25
16
9
50
43
4
48
18
13
10
33
39
38
14

Pochettino press conference LIVE! Latest updates as Chelsea boss faces media for first time

141 4 minutes read


P

ochettino press conference LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino will conduct his first official press conference as Chelsea’s new manager this afternoon. The former Spurs boss has already outlined his vision to revive the Blues after a nightmare season during an opening interview with the club’s official channels on Tuesday, but will now face questions from the assembled media as he completes his first week in charge.

The confident and charismatic Pochettino was hailed for his assured start in that aforementioned interview that riled Tottenham fans, with his emotive messages to supporters well-received and in stark contract to predecessor Graham Potter. Expect more of the same from the Argentine today, as well as updates on Chelsea’s latest transfer business, his plans for next season, the upcoming US tour, his backroom staff, an ongoing squad overhaul and much, much more.


Source link

141 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Everton vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Everton vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

In pictures: Declan Rice and David Moyes lead celebrations as huge crowds attend West Ham trophy parade

In pictures: Declan Rice and David Moyes lead celebrations as huge crowds attend West Ham trophy parade

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo