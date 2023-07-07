Pochettino press conference LIVE! Latest updates as Chelsea boss faces media for first time

P ochettino press conference LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino will conduct his first official press conference as Chelsea’s new manager this afternoon. The former Spurs boss has already outlined his vision to revive the Blues after a nightmare season during an opening interview with the club’s official channels on Tuesday, but will now face questions from the assembled media as he completes his first week in charge.

The confident and charismatic Pochettino was hailed for his assured start in that aforementioned interview that riled Tottenham fans, with his emotive messages to supporters well-received and in stark contract to predecessor Graham Potter. Expect more of the same from the Argentine today, as well as updates on Chelsea’s latest transfer business, his plans for next season, the upcoming US tour, his backroom staff, an ongoing squad overhaul and much, much more.

Pochettino will also surely be quizzed on the exit of Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United in a £60million deal this week after 18 years at Stamford Bridge, and the appointment of a new captain after Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure. Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be in attendance along with Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella, so follow live coverage of Pochettino’s first Chelsea press conference live below!