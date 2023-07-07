Pochettino press conference LIVE! Latest updates as Chelsea boss faces media for first time

ochettino press conference LIVE!
Mauricio Pochettino will conduct his first official press conference as Chelsea’s new manager this afternoon. The former Spurs boss has already outlined his vision to revive the Blues after a nightmare season during an opening interview with the club’s official channels on Tuesday, but will now face questions from the assembled media as he completes his first week in charge.
The confident and charismatic Pochettino was hailed for his assured start in that aforementioned interview that riled Tottenham fans, with his emotive messages to supporters well-received and in stark contract to predecessor Graham Potter. Expect more of the same from the Argentine today, as well as updates on Chelsea’s latest transfer business, his plans for next season, the upcoming US tour, his backroom staff, an ongoing squad overhaul and much, much more.
Pochettino will also surely be quizzed on the exit of Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United in a £60million deal this week after 18 years at Stamford Bridge, and the appointment of a new captain after Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure. Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be in attendance along with Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella, so follow live coverage of Pochettino’s first Chelsea press conference live below!
Live updates
Chelsea transfer update
So what exactly is the latest on the Chelsea transfer front?
We’ve already seen deals sealed for Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson from RB Leipzig and Villarreal respectively over recent weeks, with a raft of exits led by the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic.
Nizaar Kinsella reported earlier today that talks are ongoing with Brighton over Moises Caicedo, though the Seagulls are now believed to be demanding an eye-watering fee of £100m for the Ecuador international as they take their lead from West Ham’s imminent sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.
Chelsea have also sounded out Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia over potential moves, while Christian Pulisic is in advanced talks with AC Milan.
Cucurella to fight for Chelsea future under Pochettino
While several high-profile players have already departed Chelsea this summer, one hoping to stick around is Marc Cucurella.
The Spanish left-back endured a torrid first season at Stamford Bridge after his big-money £62m switch from Potter’s Brighton last summer, being heavily criticised for his performances and even booed by his own fans.
But Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reported earlier today that Cucurella has actively discouraged transfer interest, despite Atletico Madrid being keen on a move and Chelsea also seeking potential buyers in Saudi Arabia.
He wants to stay and fight for his future under Pochettino, with Newcastle not a serious contender for his signature as things stand.
Read the article in full here
Bruno Saltor staying at Chelsea under Pochettino
Bruno Saltor was one of the four head coaches to take charge of Chelsea last season, managing very briefly in a temporary capacity after the sacking of Graham Potter – who had brought the Spaniard with him from Brighton – and before the return of Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard.
Bruno is staying on with the Blues under Pochettino, along with fellow Potter coach Ben Roberts, who has been moved into a new role overseeing goalkeeper development at Chelsea and new partner club Strasbourg in France.
Bjorn Hamberg has now followed another Potter assistant Billy Reid in leaving the club, with Pochettino joined back in London by a familiar staff including influential assistant Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his son Sebastiano, who is a fitness coach.
Pochettino’s press conference agenda
So what exactly will be on the agenda for Mauricio Pochettino’s opening press conference at Stamford Bridge this afternoon?
Expect the Argentine to continue outlining his vision for the club’s future and their recovery after a dreadful first season under the Todd Boehly/Clearlake ownership group that involved four different managers and a worst Premier League finish since 1994 (12th).
Chelsea’s ongoing transfer business and major squad overhaul is also sure to be discussed, as well as this week’s £60million departure of Mason Mount to Manchester United and the make-up of Pochettino’s backroom staff… more on that to come in a moment.
Pochettino succeeds where Potter failed in assured start
Mauricio Pochettino hit all the right notes on his first day in the Chelsea job this week, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
He immediately got fans onside on Monday when he called Chelsea “the greatest team in England” and said he understands “the culture of the club is to win”.
While you would expect that rhetoric during an in-house media interview, Pochettino also used language that Chelsea fans expect to hear from their manager.
The 51-year-old Argentine said he wants his players to be “animals” who “fight for the badge” and “die for the club”.
His first interview at Chelsea will no doubt further upset Tottenham supporters, but it was just what Chelsea fans wanted to hear.
Read the full article here
How to watch Pochettino’s first Chelsea press conference
TV channel and live stream: Today’s Mauricio Pochettino press conference at Stamford Bridge will be shown live and for free across Chelsea’s digital channels.
Welcome to Pochettino’s first Chelsea press conference LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Mauricio Pochettino’s first official press conference as Chelsea manager.
The former Tottenham boss is set to face a range of questions from the media at Stamford Bridge from 2:30pm BST today as he continues to outline his vision for the club after completing his first few days on the job at Cobham and earning widespread praise for his typically confident, emotive and charismatic first interview with club channels broadcast earlier this week.
Stay tuned for live news, updates and quotes from the press call, with Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella both in attendance in west London.
Source link