Premier League Darts 2024 final LIVE! Luke Littler vs Michael Smith kicks off play-offs tonight

The semi-finals are best of 19 legs before a winner-takes-all final, which is best of 21 legs. Intriguingly, the final round of the regular season in Sheffield just a week ago provided a glimpse into who may win each match-up as Smith beat Littler and Humphries beat Van Gerwen in that evening's semis. But, anything can happen in a single game of darts