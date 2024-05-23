34
4
14
31
18
43
35
44
32
23
20
30
26
10
49
24
1
3
38
48
39
5
37
22
2
16
46
15
8
25
13
9
11
40
33
29
Premier League Darts 2024 final LIVE! Luke Littler vs Michael Smith kicks off play-offs tonight

Premier League Darts 2024 final LIVE! Luke Littler vs Michael Smith kicks off play-offs tonight

2024-05-23Last Updated: 2024-05-23
336 Less than a minute


The semi-finals are best of 19 legs before a winner-takes-all final, which is best of 21 legs. Intriguingly, the final round of the regular season in Sheffield just a week ago provided a glimpse into who may win each match-up as Smith beat Littler and Humphries beat Van Gerwen in that evening’s semis. But, anything can happen in a single game of darts and you can follow all the latest updates LIVE via Standard Sport’s blog.


Source link

2024-05-23Last Updated: 2024-05-23
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

2023-10-01
Luton rumoured to be looking at a loan deal for Aston Villa forward Archer

Luton rumoured to be looking at a loan deal for Aston Villa forward Archer

2023-08-15
Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-07-17
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

2024-03-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo