The best Premier League players out of contract in 2024

T oday marks the official start of the new footballing season, in contract terms at least, and the start of a countdown for thousands of players who could potentially be without a club in less than a year’s time.

Across the Premier League, from stars seeking hefty new pay days to youngsters still grafting for a future, July 1 could mark the start of something special or the beginning of the end.

Every team is contending with players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2024. Here, we detail the top players with less than a year to run on their current deals.

Tottenham are facing their most difficult transfer decision for a generation as Harry Kane enters the final year of his contract, with Bayern Munich upping their interest in a striker rated at £100million by Spurs.

Less-tough calls are currently being discussed over Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Hugo Lloris, who all could leave in the coming weeks. Ivan Perisic’s deal also expires next summer.

Manchester United reportedly have an agreement of-sorts to keep Marcus Rashford on a bumper new deal plus options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial’s deals. Fred’s stay also ends in 2024 as things stand, but he could be gone sooner.

Over at Chelsea, there is also a concerted effort to move on players now before they are rendered free agents in 12 months. Namely, Mason Mount is on the verge of joining Man United and Cesar Azpilicueta is off to Atletico Madrid, while Thiago Silva’s future is less of a pressing matter.

Arsenal are in less of a rush though given William Saliba’s contract is thought to have an extension option, while he is set to sign a full renewal. Clauses also reportedly exist in Jorginho and Rob Holding’s deals, but not for Mohamed Elneny as he enters perhaps the final year of his north London stay.

Manchester City are pushing to sign Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis up to new contracts, the former of which is also wanted by Bayern.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice’s West Ham contract expiring in 2024 has hastened his departure even though the club holds an extra year-long option on the Arsenal-bound midfielder. Similar options are reportedly in Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio’s deals, but not those of Pablo Fornals and Lukasz Fabianski.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip have now entered the crucial final year of their contracts at Liverpool, while Newcastle hold an option on Callum Wilson’s future.

Fulham are set to cash in on Tosin Adarabioyo and Antonee Robinson rather than let them walk for free in 2024 but Brentford have so far failed to land the £40m fee they have hoped for for David Raya.