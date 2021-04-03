The post Rappers Big Zulu Considered For Mali Eningi appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Rappers Big Zulu Considered For Mali Eningi. Big Zulu is a rapper whose music carry a lot of emotion and tradition in it. The rapper has unique ways of expressing himself and grabbing the listener’s attention with his words. His smash hit single Mali Eningi quickly become one of South Africa’s biggest songs in 2020, have you ever wondered who the rapper considered to join him on the hit?

The Vuma Dlozi rapper recently appeared on MacG’s podcast to discuss a number of topics relating to his rise to fame, and about his Platinum selling single Mali Eningi featuring Riky Rick and IntabaYaseDubai. In the Q&A part of the inerview, MacG asked Big Zulu whose idea it was to feature Riky Rick on the track.

Big Zulu revealed that it was his idea to feature Riky and was also asked if he had other options that could work for the single, he mentioned that he thought of three of South Africa’s biggest rappers and realized that the only person fit for the job was Riky Rick.

“I thought of Kwesta, Cassper, and AKA and then after some time I realized that the person fit for this, who can bring back that thing it’s the Ricky from back then that is needed there, I called him and sent him the song and he liked it, so I said brother, please give me this Ricky and he delivered and we made a nice song.” Big Zulu explained.

Big Zulu recently announced that Mali Eningi went double Platinum and even showed off the plaque on MacG’s podcast along with his plaque’s for AmaMillion, Vuma Dlozi, Isiginci, and for his album, Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe.

He has already started 2021 with a bang, releasing his single Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi. Big Zulu recently celebrated the track being the most Shazam’d song in the country. He has said that we can expect an album for him in 2021.

Check out Big Zulu’s Interview here:

The post Rappers Big Zulu Considered For Mali Eningi appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Source