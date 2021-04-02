Rashid Kay Drops A New Single With OGs TowdeeMac And Golden Shovel. Rashid Kay has influenced the SA Hip Hop game in so many ways. The radio dj, producer and creative director has created a massive platform for rappers in SA and he continues to do so each year.

Rashid recently took to twitter to announce the release of his bran new single Same OG featuring SA Hip Hop OGs TowdeeMac and Golden Shovel. His tweet simple read, “The Elders Have Spoken!” The single was produced by J Roy.

TowdeeMac has also been quiet in the Hip Hop game but he appeared on Landrose’s single The New National Anthem. Golden Shovel has a 2021 feature and appeared on DJ OB Gwala FT’s single Vanish.

This is Rashid Kay’s second release of 2021 after he released the remix of his track Keep The Same Energy. The remix featured the likes of Chad Da Don, P Dot O, Landrose, and Jae The Lyoness.

Rashid Kay last dropped a full length project in 2020, The Master Class. The 14-track album included an amazing list of features including Musiholiq, AB Crazy, Jimmy Wiz and Big Zulu who he has always been a big advocate for. Rashid challenged Zakwe after he said that his joint album with Duncan is to be the best hip-hop album of 2020. Rashid responded saying that he doesn’t have the best album yet!

The content producer has been a driving force in the come up of plenty SA Hip Hop rappers especially with the Back To The City Platform and the SA Hip Hop Awards. He also never hesitates to give advice to rappers where it is due. He gave advice to Big Zulu about not to make a remix for his smash hit single Mali Eningi because remixes aren’t always bigger than the original song.

Listen to Rashid Kay’s new single with TowdeeMac and Golden Shovel Same OGs here:

https://t.co/pG93r9A536?amp=1