16
8
38
1
24
45
10
11
2
7
4
25
20
43
34
33
35
14
48
32
31
46
5
3
29
23
21
22
39
13
30
44
47
40
37
49
26
50
9
18
15

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XI, injury latest for Champions League today

128 Less than a minute


Carlo Ancelotti has a plan to deal with Jude Bellingham’s injury absence


Source link

128 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Sheffield United vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Sheffield United vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Luton skipper called up by Wales to face Gibraltar and Croatia

Luton skipper called up by Wales to face Gibraltar and Croatia

Two teenagers arrested after female referee targeted by misogynistic chants

Two teenagers arrested after female referee targeted by misogynistic chants

Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo