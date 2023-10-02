RC Lens boss makes Arsenal admission as he sets out plan for Champions League upset

On Tuesday, the Gunners will face the Ligue 1 side in what will be their first home game in the competition for over 30 years.

Lens boss Franck Haise has insisted that his team must forge their own gameplan to cause an upset at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, with keeping possession not high on their agenda.

His side held only 33 per cent of the ball in their decent defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and were afforded only 43 per cent in the Champions League draw at Sevilla, leading to an expectation that Arsenal will dominate possession this week.

“We will have to play this match with our character and the desire to impose certain things on the game,” Haise told reporters.

“Possession is not what we have to win the match on. I hope to have some time in control but the fight is not about possession of the ball.”

Lens’ 1-1 draw in Spain to start their tournament sets them up well for what could be considered a free-hit against Arsenal, who are expected to win a Group B that also features PSV Eindhoven.

“We are in this competition, and we deserve to be here,” Haise noted.

“Yes, we are a small outsider, and obviously we are not going to compare ourselves to Arsenal, but we must play these matches with a lot of character, like in Seville, on our principles, our commitment, our desire to impose certain things.”