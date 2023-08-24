46
Manchester City sign Jeremy Doku amid pursuit of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

139 1 minute read


M

anchester City have signed winger Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, both clubs said on Thursday, with the Belgium international signing a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City would pay Rennes around 55 million pounds ($69.42 million) for the 21-year-old.


