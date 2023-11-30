Reebok Announces ‘Back Like We Never Left‘. – Reebok, the iconic sports and streetwear brand, is set to make waves in the world of hip hop with its upcoming event, Back Like We Never Left, on 7 December 2023 at Cape Town’s Alley. This celebration marks a pivotal moment for Reebok as it reintroduces itself to South African hip hop culture while reinforcing its position as a central figure in the movement.

Reebok & Hip Hop Culture are old friends

Reebok has been part of hip hop culture since day one! Now, it’s time for a grand comeback! The brand recognised hip hop’s game-changing impact on sports, fashion, and culture way back in the 1980s. Over the decades, Reebok has stood shoulder to shoulder with trailblazers and pioneers in the hip hop scene, forging legendary partnerships that have left an unmistakable mark on the culture.

With Back Like We Never Left, Reebok is throwing it back to the golden days of hip hop while also celebrating its future. From old-school beatboxing to the rise of trap, Back Like We Never Left is a VIP pass. Exploring the unforgettable eras that have shaped hip hop over the past 50 years.

The event will feature performances by DJ Ready, YoungstaCPT, Nadia Nakai, Blxckie, Rarri, Uncle Partytime, Bravo le Roux and the Beat Bangers. All set against a retro backdrop inspired by the iconic hip hop parties at New York City’s The Tunnel. In addition to their performances, DJ Ready D and YoungstaCPT will be debuting their new track, ‘Back Like I Never Left’, which will launch at the event and be available on select streaming platforms from 8 December 2023.

Gain exclusive access to Back Like We Never Left

Back Like We Never Left isn’t only an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the culture! It is a journey through the soul of hip hop and all it’s happenings in real-time. Gaining exclusive access to Back Like We Never Left is free. Attendees first need to register for their tickets online to claim their golden ticket.

This isn’t just a party! It’s a celebration of hip hop’s massive influence and Reebok’s role in shaping its history and future. Register for your tickets online. Join Reebok in taking the culture to a whole new level.

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward.

Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport. Offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Shop Reebok at leading retail partners or Reebok.co.za. Discover Reebok on Instagram @reeboksouthafrica.