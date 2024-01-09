16
Soulja Boy to Blueface Amid Beef: ‘Let’s Meet Up and Die’

1 minute read

Soulja Boy is ready to put his life on the line as his beef with Blueface escalates. During an Instagram session, Soulja asked Blueface to “meet up and die.”

This beef has escalated over the possibility of a VERZUZ battle. But it is taking an unfortunate turn.

“All that Internet shit, playing back and forth,” Soulja said. “Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out.”






