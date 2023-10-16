50 Cent Keeps Trolling Diddy Over Keefe D’s Arrest In Tupac Murder

Even though 50 Cent has been busy on the road, shutting down the arena on his Final Lap Tour, doesn’t mean he’s not active on social media.

Now, it looks like the G-Unit founder isn’t letting up on his statements that Diddy is the one to blame for Tupac’s death. Over the weekend, 50 shared to his 29 million followers a social clip of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was recently arrested for the murder of Tupac Shaker.

The caption? “🤦‍♂️LMAO 😆Brother Love, show some love. Damn should have just sent this fool a few dollars. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

In the video, the former Crip leader sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, sharing his criticisms of Diddy for allegedly ruining his life. Keefe D also reveals he never received any bread from Diddy, showing his frustrations on camera.

The interviewer first asks for clarification on why exactly Keefe D was on the top of the world before he met Puffy.

Keefe D explains,” Shit I was getting 300 kilos a month, ballin’. Love. My shit was smooth dude. My shit was laid out smooth man. I met your motherfucking ass, all the heat and thunder come around with your motherfucking ass.”

“Brother Love, come show some love. That’s all I can fucking say, show some love Brother Love! Shit, I be seeing you doing your little fruity dance. Show some love homie. Don’t be like that Brother Love. I was on the top of the world before I met your motherfucking ass dude. Shit is wrong! Come on homie. I need some, throw a dog a bone or something. Fuck! Sitting up there talking about your Daddy Love, show us some love!”





