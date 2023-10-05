10
8
4
5
22
34
45
38
32
15
43
44
21
14
40
11
35
23
39
37
50
24
33
20
25
49
48
13
31
7
16
2
29
3
1
18
9
47
30
26
46

Rap Fans Suspect Drake Dissed Kanye West on “8AM in Charlotte”

143 1 minute read

Would it be a Drake timestamp single if it didn’t get a lil spicy? Drake dropped “8AM in Charlotte” overnight, featuring his son Adonis and a gang of squad flanking the rapper in a warehouse. As with everyhting Drake, people got to breaking down the lyrics, circling around the third verse and suggesting it might be aimed at Kanye West.

Handle beef so quiet, you think that I’m lettin’ it slide
Next thing you know, we tip-toein’ past enemy lines
Diss me so long ago, we making your memories fly
Conspiracy theories start floatin’ ’round like the Kennedy guy
I’ll prolly hold a grudge against you guys ’til I’m seventy-five
Ayy, niggas lyin’ for a livin’, I couldn’t relate
We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake
You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face
That’s why you got deserted by your niggas like puddin’ and cake
I got you on camera bowin’ down, but the footage is safe
Thank God, another USB to put in the safe

– Drake on “8AM in Charlotte”

Think it’s any legs to the Kanye association? Let us know.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Polo G Cuffed as Police Execute Search Warrant on His Home

Polo G Cuffed as Police Execute Search Warrant on His Home

Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty’s Decision to Threaten Offset: ‘You Begging to Go to Prison’

Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty’s Decision to Threaten Offset: ‘You Begging to Go to Prison’

Jann Klose Releases Captivating Single ‘All The Way Down’ from Acclaimed Album ‘Surrender’

Jann Klose Releases Captivating Single ‘All The Way Down’ from Acclaimed Album ‘Surrender’

[WATCH] Footage Of The Alabama Riverfront Dock Brawl Goes Viral

[WATCH] Footage Of The Alabama Riverfront Dock Brawl Goes Viral

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo