Rap Fans Suspect Drake Dissed Kanye West on “8AM in Charlotte”

Would it be a Drake timestamp single if it didn’t get a lil spicy? Drake dropped “8AM in Charlotte” overnight, featuring his son Adonis and a gang of squad flanking the rapper in a warehouse. As with everyhting Drake, people got to breaking down the lyrics, circling around the third verse and suggesting it might be aimed at Kanye West.

Handle beef so quiet, you think that I’m lettin’ it slide

Next thing you know, we tip-toein’ past enemy lines

Diss me so long ago, we making your memories fly

Conspiracy theories start floatin’ ’round like the Kennedy guy

I’ll prolly hold a grudge against you guys ’til I’m seventy-five

Ayy, niggas lyin’ for a livin’, I couldn’t relate

We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake

You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face

That’s why you got deserted by your niggas like puddin’ and cake

I got you on camera bowin’ down, but the footage is safe

Thank God, another USB to put in the safe – Drake on “8AM in Charlotte”

Think it’s any legs to the Kanye association? Let us know.





