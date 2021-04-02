Regé-Jean Page won’t return for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Bridgerton breakout and crush extraordinaire Regé-Jean Page will not return to the show for Season 2. Netflix shared the news Friday morning in the form of a Whistledown paper that says it’s time to “bid adieu” to Simon Bassett.

Simon’s story ended with him married to Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as the two welcomed a son. We think they have more work to do as a couple, but alas, the showrunners felt differently. Daphne will remain on the show, assisting brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest to find love in Season 2.

According to Variety, Page always knew the journey would be short but fulfilling — ever since early conversations with the producers. “It’s a one-season arc,” he said. “It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought,] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

The Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn are widely available to spoil the show, and while Simon does appear beyond book one, his role is significantly smaller. Whether or not Page might pop by for a cameo as the beloved Duke remains to be seen… Dear reader, you know we’ll stay tuned.

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.