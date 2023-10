Rugby World Cup 2023: Semi-final fixtures, results, schedule, how to watch and odds

South Africa await the Red Rose in Paris next week, after both overcame intense quarter-final ties to beat Fiji and hosts France, respectively.

New Zealand vanquished Ireland on Saturday to send home one of the pre-tournament favourites and the world’s No1-ranked side. Argentina are the All Blacks’ opponents having downed Wales.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures and results

All times BST, unless stated

Semi-finals

Friday, October 20

Argentina vs New Zealand (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 21

England vs South Africa (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Bronze final

Friday, October 27

Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Final

Saturday, October 28

Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, October 14

Wales 17-29 Argentina

Ireland 24-28 New Zealand

Sunday, October 15

England 30-24 Fiji

France 28-29 South Africa

South Africa meet France in the quarter-finals / AFP via Getty Images

Final pool stage results

Pool A

Friday, September 8

France 27-13 New Zealand

Saturday, September 9

Italy 52-8 Namibia

Thursday, September 14

France 27-12 Uruguay

Friday, September 15

New Zealand 71-3 Namibia

Wednesday, September 20

Italy 38-17 Uruguay

Thursday, September 21

France 96-0 Namibia

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay 36-26 Namibia

Friday, September 29

New Zealand 96-17 Italy

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay

Friday, October 6

France 60-7 Italy

Pool B

Saturday, September 9

Ireland 82-8 Romania

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18-3 Scotland

Saturday, September 16

Ireland 59-16 Tonga

Sunday, September 17

South Africa 76-0 Romania

Saturday, September 23

South Africa 8-13 Ireland

Sunday, September 24

Scotland 45-17 Tonga

Saturday, September 30

Scotland 84-0 Romania

Sunday, October 1

South Africa 49-18 Tonga

Saturday, October 7

Ireland 36-14 Scotland

Sunday, October 8

Tonga 45-24 Romania

Pool C

Saturday, September 9

Australia 35-15 Georgia

Sunday, September 10

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Saturday, September 16

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Sunday, September 17

Australia 15-22 Fiji

Saturday, September 23

Georgia 18-18 Portugal

Sunday, September 24

Wales 40-6 Australia

Saturday, September 30

Fiji 17-12 Georgia

Sunday, October 1

Australia 34-14 Portugal

Saturday, October 7

Wales 43-19 Georgia

Sunday, October 8

Fiji 23-24 Portugal

Pool D

Saturday, September 9

England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, September 10

Japan 42-12 Chile

Saturday, September 16

Samoa 43-10 Chile

Sunday, September 17

England 34-12 Japan

Friday, September 22

Argentina 19-10 Samoa

Saturday, September 23

England 71-0 Chile

Thursday, September 28

Japan 28-22 Samoa

Saturday, September 30

Argentina 59-5 Chile

Saturday, October 7

England 18-17 Samoa

Sunday, October 8

Japan 27-39 Argentina

Rugby World Cup 2023 venues

Stade de France, Paris (capacity 80,023)

Stade Velodrome, Marseille (capacity 67,847)

OL Stadium, Lyon (capacity 58,883)

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (capacity 50,096)

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (capacity 42,115)

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (capacity 41,965)

Stade de Nice, Nice (capacity 35,983)

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (capacity 35,520)

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (capacity 33,150)

Rugby World Cup 2023 odds

Winner

South Africa – 10/22

New Zealand – 6/5

England – 12/1

Argentina – 33/1

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).