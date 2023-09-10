Rugby World Cup tables 2023: Latest pool standings and group results

George Ford kicked all of England’s 27 points in Marseille on Saturday night as Steve Borthwick’s side withstood the early sending off of Tom Curry to silence their critics in a brilliant display of resilience and physicality.
On Friday night, a suitably epic showdown between France and New Zealand commenced seven weeks of high-octane action across the Channel, with no fewer than 48 matches being played across nine host cities culminating in the final on October 28.
South Africa are the defending champions after their bruising victory over England in Yokohama four years ago, with many tipping the Springboks for another deep run this time around as they battle Scotland first up.
However, France have the tools to finally end their long wait for global glory on home turf and recorded a huge win over the feared All Blacks to lay down an early marker.
No1-ranked Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland are better-placed than ever to halt their World Cup curse, thrashing Romania in their first game with Johnny Sexton back before Australia took out Georgia in the first win of the second Eddie Jones era for the Wallabies.
Here are all the latest group tables, fixtures and results for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Rugby World Cup tables 2023
Pool A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
PF
|
PA
|
PD
|
Bonus
|
Pts
|
1
|
Italy
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
52
|
8
|
+44
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
France
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
13
|
+14
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Uruguay
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
27
|
-14
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Namibia
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
52
|
-44
|
0
|
0
Fixtures and results
Friday, September 8
France 27-13 New Zealand
Saturday, September 9
Italy 52-8 Namibia
Thursday, September 14
France vs Uruguay (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV4)
Friday, September 15
New Zealand vs Namibia (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)
Wednesday, September 20
Italy vs Uruguay (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV4)
Thursday, September 21
France vs Namibia (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV4)
Wednesday, September 27
Uruguay vs Namibia (OL Stadium, 4:45pm, ITV4)
Friday, September 29
New Zealand vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)
Thursday, October 5
New Zealand vs Uruguay (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)
Friday, October 6
France vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)
Pool B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
PF
|
PA
|
PD
|
Bonus
|
Pts
|
1
|
Ireland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
82
|
8
|
+74
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
South Africa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Scotland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Tonga
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Romania
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
82
|
-74
|
0
|
0
Fixtures and results
Saturday, September 9
Ireland 82-8 Romania
Sunday, September 10
South Africa vs Scotland (Stade Velodrome, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 16
Ireland vs Tonga (Stade de la Beaujoire, 8pm, ITV1)
Sunday, September 17
South Africa vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 23
South Africa vs Ireland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)
Sunday, September 24
Scotland vs Tonga (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 30
Scotland vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV)
Sunday, October 1
South Africa vs Tonga (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV1)
Saturday, October 7
Ireland vs Scotland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)
Sunday, October 8
Tonga vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV3)
Pool C
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
PF
|
PA
|
PD
|
Bonus
|
Pts
|
1
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
35
|
15
|
+20
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
Wales
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Fiji
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Portugal
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Georgia
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
35
|
-20
|
0
|
0
Fixtures and results
Saturday, September 9
Australia 35-15 Georgia
Sunday, September 10
Wales vs Fiji (Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 16
Wales vs Portugal (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Sunday, September 17
Australia vs Fiji (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 23
Georgia vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm, ITV1)
Sunday, September 24
Wales vs Australia (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 30
Fiji vs Georgia (Stade de Bordeaux, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Sunday, October 1
Australia vs Portugal (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Saturday, October 7
Wales vs Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)
Sunday, October 8
Fiji vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)
Pool D
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
PF
|
PA
|
PD
|
Bonus
|
Pts
|
1
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
10
|
+17
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
Japan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Samoa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Chile
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Argentina
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
27
|
-17
|
0
|
0
Fixtures and results
Saturday, September 9
England 27-10 Argentina
Sunday, September 10
Japan vs Chile (Stadium de Toulouse, 12pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 16
Samoa vs Chile (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV4)
Sunday, September 17
England vs Japan (Stade de Nice, 8pm, ITV1)
Friday, September 22
Argentina vs Samoa (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Saturday, September 23
England vs Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Thursday, September 28
Japan vs Samoa (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)
Saturday, September 30
Argentina vs Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)
Saturday, October 7
England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)
Sunday, October 8
Japan vs Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm, ITV1)
