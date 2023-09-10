Rugby World Cup tables 2023: Latest pool standings and group results

George Ford kicked all of England’s 27 points in Marseille on Saturday night as Steve Borthwick’s side withstood the early sending off of Tom Curry to silence their critics in a brilliant display of resilience and physicality.

On Friday night, a suitably epic showdown between France and New Zealand commenced seven weeks of high-octane action across the Channel, with no fewer than 48 matches being played across nine host cities culminating in the final on October 28.

South Africa are the defending champions after their bruising victory over England in Yokohama four years ago, with many tipping the Springboks for another deep run this time around as they battle Scotland first up.

However, France have the tools to finally end their long wait for global glory on home turf and recorded a huge win over the feared All Blacks to lay down an early marker.

No1-ranked Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland are better-placed than ever to halt their World Cup curse, thrashing Romania in their first game with Johnny Sexton back before Australia took out Georgia in the first win of the second Eddie Jones era for the Wallabies.

Here are all the latest group tables, fixtures and results for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup tables 2023

Pool A

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 Italy 1 1 0 0 52 8 +44 1 5 2 France 1 1 0 0 27 13 +14 0 4 3 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 13 27 -14 0 0 5 Namibia 1 0 0 1 8 52 -44 0 0

Fixtures and results

Friday, September 8

France 27-13 New Zealand

Saturday, September 9

Italy 52-8 Namibia

Thursday, September 14

France vs Uruguay (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 15

New Zealand vs Namibia (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Wednesday, September 20

Italy vs Uruguay (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Thursday, September 21

France vs Namibia (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV4)

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay vs Namibia (OL Stadium, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 29

New Zealand vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand vs Uruguay (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Friday, October 6

France vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Pool B

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 Ireland 1 1 0 0 82 8 +74 1 5 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tonga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Romania 1 0 0 1 8 82 -74 0 0

Fixtures and results

Saturday, September 9

Ireland 82-8 Romania

Sunday, September 10

South Africa vs Scotland (Stade Velodrome, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 16

Ireland vs Tonga (Stade de la Beaujoire, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 17

South Africa vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

South Africa vs Ireland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Scotland vs Tonga (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Scotland vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, October 1

South Africa vs Tonga (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Ireland vs Scotland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Tonga vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV3)

Pool C

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 35 15 +20 1 5 2 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Fiji 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Georgia 1 0 0 1 15 35 -20 0 0

Fixtures and results

Saturday, September 9

Australia 35-15 Georgia

Sunday, September 10

Wales vs Fiji (Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 16

Wales vs Portugal (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 17

Australia vs Fiji (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

Georgia vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Wales vs Australia (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Fiji vs Georgia (Stade de Bordeaux, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 1

Australia vs Portugal (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Fiji vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Pool D

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus Pts 1 England 1 1 0 0 27 10 +17 0 4 2 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Samoa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Argentina 1 0 0 1 10 27 -17 0 0

Fixtures and results

Saturday, September 9

England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, September 10

Japan vs Chile (Stadium de Toulouse, 12pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 16

Samoa vs Chile (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV4)

Sunday, September 17

England vs Japan (Stade de Nice, 8pm, ITV1)

Friday, September 22

Argentina vs Samoa (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

England vs Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Thursday, September 28

Japan vs Samoa (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Saturday, September 30

Argentina vs Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm, ITV1)