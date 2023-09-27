5
Rushwaya appointed new chief secretary

STAFF REPORTER

 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Martin Rushwaya as the new Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

The President made the announcement just before the first Cabinet meeting began on Tuesday at State House in Harare.

It comes after Misheck Sibanda, who served as the President and Cabinet’s former chief secretary, retired.

 

“Before we begin, I would like to make a small announcement.

Our chief secretary (Misheck) Sibanda has retired. In his place I have appointed  (Martin) Rushwaya as the new secretary,” Mnangagwa said.

Prior to his appointment, Rushwaya was  serving as Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration and Finance.

 


