The data that will give Scotland fans hope against Wales

Change is inescapable after most Rugby World Cups. Established players take their cue to pass on the baton and fans try their best to trust fresh-faces, now required to step up to the mark.

This year’s Six Nations is no different. For most. The changing of the guard is not something Scotland must wrestle with – at least not to the same extent as their northern hemisphere counterparts, putting the Bravehearts in a unique position.

The talismans for France, Ireland, Wales and England – Antoine Dupont, Johnny Sexton, Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell – have all hung up their boots in one capacity or another requiring new on-field playmakers to dictate phases.

Scotland, however, had the Paris tournament to acclimatise to Stuart Hogg’s absence at fullback and enter the tournament with a largely unchanged squad – and consistency at fly-half with Finn Russell still very much the unchallenged incumbent.

In contrast to their World Cup preparations, Scotland’s squad has actually been reinvigorated by the return of seasoned campaigners.

In the back row alone Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey and Jamie Ritchie return to bolster ranks already swelled with the in-form Bath’s Josh Bayliss and Saracens’ Andy Christie, who both missed the World Cup through injury.

While Scotland are admittedly missing one of their top talents in fullback Blair Kinghorn, they are not alone in having game-breaking flair players injured – England’s fly-half Marcus Smith and Ireland wingers Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien are ruled out too.

To give them heart, Scotland have the least number of squad changes after the 2023 World Cup.

Gregor Townsend’s squad must seize this unique opportunity presented by the transition phases other nations are experiencing.

Yes, they had an onerous World Cup experience, which saw them exit at the pool stage for a second consecutive time – albeit through defeats by a strong Ireland side and eventual winner’s South Africa.

Yes, this sense of unfulfilled potential extends to the Six Nations, with Scotland’s third place finish last year their joint-best feat in the modern format (with 2018, 2013, 2006, and 2001).

Scotland have had the least amount of players missing since the World Cup (Graphic: i)

But – there’s a palpable desire to end this “era of mediocrity”.

Flanker Luke Crosbie emphasised a collective yearning: “If you turn up to a game at international level thinking you might lose, you’ve lost already,” he said.

“We have to walk into every game thinking we’re going to win because if you don’t think like that, you’re going to lose and there’s no point turning up. That’s the mentality we’ve got.”

Pace and potency

It’s been under Townsend’s watchful eye that Scotland have become one of the most attractive teams at moving the ball wide, doing so more effectively than any other team during the 2023 tournament.

With the likes of fast-footed Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham on the wings, getting the ball into channels with space is a priority.

Van der Merwe, who has played in all five matches of each of the last two Six Nations, will be a headache for defence coaches with his pace and physical carrying. Stopping him will be a tall order. In 2021 he beat 31 defenders to break Brian O’Driscoll’s two-decade record for a single campaign, surpassing his own record again in 2023 by escaping the grasp of 35 tacklers.

If Scotland maintain this irrepressible “go wide, quickly” approach, and create space for their finishers, getting points on the board won’t be a cause for concern.

Finn Russell provides the creative spark from fly-half (Picture: PA)

Certainly not with Finn Russell on hand – Scotland’s not-so-secret creative weapon and co-captain to new skipper Rory Darge.

The self-proclaimed “Messi of rugby” has the vision, incisive passing and bag of tricks to teammates through the defensive line – as he did on 19 occasions in the last two tournaments. The Bath star promises to play as Scotland’s personal magician from the get-go.

Scotland’s defensive foundation should also not be readily dismissed. According to Opta Analyst they made more tackles than any other side during last year’s Six Nations – 831, to be precise.

Coupled with a tournament-best tackle success rate of 92 per cent, it’s clear that the Scottish defensive line can withstand most tests.

The ambition and enterprise are there. The execution is the missing piece in the puzzle.

“We’ve taken our learnings from the World Cup, we’ve processed those and now we’re determined to prove we are genuine title contenders,” Crosbie said.

“Every one of us has an appetite. It’s time to prove to the nation what we know ourselves – that we’re a world-class team. It’s business time.”

The Bravehearts kick off their campaign for redemption against Wales on Saturday 3 Feb at 4.45pm at the Principality Stadium – a venue they haven’t won at since 2002 – their 2020 win in Wales coming at Parc y Scarlets.

A first victory in Cardiff for over two decades would make for an ideal statement of intention for the clashes to follow.