Somizi goes on another vacation with bestie, Vusi Nova – Photos

Somizi and his bestie, Vusi Nova are going on another “bestication”.

The two have been going out together recently even when Somizi was having issues in his relationship.

In February, Vusi Nova shared a video of himself, his boys and Somizi taking a young trip.

Well, it looks like they have decided to go on another bestication.

In a new post, Somizi stated that they promised each other that they promised each other that they will be going on vacations every 2weeks this 2021.

The media personality also mention that he has been enjoying every moment so far.

“We promised each other that 2021 we are doing vacations every 2 weeks…..so far so good…..bestiecation,” Somizi captioned.

Earlier this year, Somizi and Mohale was all over social media following rumours that they are not together anymore.

Few weeks ago, Mohale served Somizi divorce papers and ever since then, there has not been any news about the two.

Well, looks like Somizi is not bothered about his alleged failed marriage as he goes on another vacation with his bestfriend.

