South Africa vs Ireland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

South Africa take on Ireland tonight in a blockbuster Pool B encounter that could prove to be the match of the Rugby World Cup so far. The defending champions go up against the number-one ranked side in the world – it promises to be a special occasion in Paris.
The Springboks have already eased to wins over Scotland and Romania and their intentions are clear heading into this match, after they named seven forwards on the bench. How Ireland deal with almost an entirely new pack coming on in the second-half will likely decide tonight’s clash.
Ireland came out on top in a bruising encounter when these sides met at the end of last year, and another victory here would be a major statement as they look to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. Defeat though and it will be a long fortnight ahead before a decisive match against Scotland, when a place in the quarter-finals would be on the line. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
Ryan ready to take on Etzebeth
James Ryan is keen to ensure Ireland make an impression tonight against the South African pack, particularly Eben Etzebeth.
Ryan has been full of praise for his fellow lock in the build-up to tonight’s clash.
“He’s one of the best locks in the world, definitely,” Ryan said of Etzebeth.
“He’s pretty much the complete second row. He’s got a good work rate, a good set-piece player, very good in the air in terms of line-out defence, a great feel for the game. A huge player for them.
“You’ve obviously got huge respect for them but I think big games are about making sure you impose yourself on the game.”
How it stands…
Ireland lead the way in Pool B, bonus-point wins in both of their opening two matches.
South Africa just behind on nine points, but they have already beaten Scotland. Ireland face the Scots in a fortnight’s time in their final pool-stage match.
Basically… it’s all very tight! Whoever comes out on top tonight will be in pole position to top Pool B, though the reward for that is likely a quarter-final against the All Blacks.
Last time they met…
Ireland edged a bruising encounter when the two nations met in Dublin at the end of last year.
A 19-16 win is certainly one that the Irish will be taking confidence from, but the stage is a much bigger one this time!
Not long until we found out if Ireland can rise to the occasion again…
Farrell wants cool Irish heads
Andy Farrell has urged Ireland to keep their cool tonight, believing the match could come down to who handles their emotions best on the biggest stage.
“That’s what top teams do, they can compartmentalise what’s going on to the reality of the big show,” said Farrell.
“It’s something that we’ve gotten better at certainly over the last couple of years and it’s for occasions like this.
“We will be tested, our emotions will be tested but how we make sure we play the game that’s in front of our face is pretty important.
“Two good teams going at it in form. It will be [about] who handles the pressure on the day the best.”
South Africa fans are ready!
Elsewhere at the World Cup…
Marcus Smith turbocharged England’s 71-0 Rugby World Cup win over Chile, to put the Red Rose men on the brink of quarter-final qualification this evening.
The Harlequins hurricane delivered a gale-force performance of acumen and alacrity at full-back, as England racked up 11 tries against the overmatched Chile.
Henry Arundell bagged a 50-minute hat-trick, then went on to equal England’s record one-match haul of five tries, that he now shares with Josh Lewsey and Rory Underwood.
Smith stole the show however, unshackled at No 15 and running riot to turn himself into a genuine full-back option for Steve Borthwick’s men.
Smith claimed a try brace of his own, as did Theo Dan, with Bevan Rodd and Jack Willis also troubling the scorers.
Lowe: We want to make statement
James Lowe has backed Ireland to make a “statement” tonight against South Africa, with the winger admitting only after this match will Ireland really know whether they are ready for a deep World Cup run.
“This week is a whole new beast, isn’t it?” said Lowe.
“We are really going to find out where we are at and we think we are in a good place. We have put ourselves on the front foot and hopefully the performance will show that.
“To really put a statement on this competition is hopefully what we’re going to get and that will be reflected by the performance.
“Obviously as the stakes get bigger the further we go throughout this tournament, it’s not do or die but there’s no way we are going out there to lose.”
