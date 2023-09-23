South Africa vs Ireland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

South Africa take on Ireland tonight in a blockbuster Pool B encounter that could prove to be the match of the Rugby World Cup so far. The defending champions go up against the number-one ranked side in the world – it promises to be a special occasion in Paris.

The Springboks have already eased to wins over Scotland and Romania and their intentions are clear heading into this match, after they named seven forwards on the bench. How Ireland deal with almost an entirely new pack coming on in the second-half will likely decide tonight’s clash.

Ireland came out on top in a bruising encounter when these sides met at the end of last year, and another victory here would be a major statement as they look to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. Defeat though and it will be a long fortnight ahead before a decisive match against Scotland, when a place in the quarter-finals would be on the line. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!