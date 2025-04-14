Aston Villa vs PSG: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The Ligue 1 champions were dominant in the first leg at the Parc des Princes a week ago and Nuno Mendes’ stoppage-time strike ensured they travel to Villa Park with a two-goal advantage after winning that match 3-1.
Having already knocked out Liverpool in the previous round, PSG have established themselves as one of the favourites for the tournament and they will be confident of getting the job done here.
Villa, though, have lost just one of 13 European matches at home under Unai Emery, and have already picked up positive results against Bayern Munich and Juventus this season.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Aston Villa vs PSG is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
The match will take place at Villa Park.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs PSG
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport's LIVE blog!
Aston Villa vs PSG team news
Donyell Malen is ineligible for Aston Villa and Leon Bailey is an injury doubt, but it is otherwise a fully-fit squad for Emery to choose from.
The Villa boss could opt for a more attacking approach than in the first leg, with Ollie Watkins an option to start and Marco Asensio hoping for a more prominent role against his parent club.
PSG have no fresh concerns and so Luis Enrique is unlikely to make too many changes to the side that delivered in the first leg.
Bradley Barcola could once again have to settle for a place on the bench after Desire Doue shone in Paris, but Marquinhos is expected to return to the starting lineup having been absent a week ago due to suspension.
Big boost: Marquinhos is available again after suspension
Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Aston Villa vs PSG prediction
Had Villa escaped the Parc des Prince with only a 2-1 defeat, it would have been far easier to see how they could have staged a turnaround on home soil.
This, though, feels like a significant hurdle to come, and PSG showed at Anfield they carry just as much of an attacking threat on the road as they do at home.
Villa will have to push at some point and that will leave space for the visitors to exploit.
PSG to win 2-1, aggregate 5-2
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The first leg was the first time the two sides have met in a competitive match.
Aston Villa vs PSG match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
