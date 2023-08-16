Australia vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final FOR FREE on TV today?

The Lionesses face a huge task to beat a Matildas team backed on by huge home support in Sydney as the two countries again meet this summer.

A dramatic Ashes series was played out in both the men’s and the women’s games, adding fuel to the fire.

The European champions face the co-hosts in what feels like the showpiece game of the tournament and Spain await in the final.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Australia vs England for free

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 10.30am.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will provide a live stream.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.