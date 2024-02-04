Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Though two of those wins were FA Cup successes over lower-tier opposition, a return to form of sorts is nonetheless very welcome for Erik ten Hag, who has shaken off the latest distractions regarding Marcus Rashford. West Ham head north on Sunday still two places and one point above eighth-place United in sixth having not lost any of their last six top-flight games, but they also haven’t won any of their first five matches in 2024 after a run of three successive draws and their shock FA Cup exit at Bristol City.