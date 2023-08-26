Usyk vs Dubois: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

D aniel Dubois will look to pull off one of the all-time heavyweight shocks when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in a unified world title bout in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois has stepped in to challenge Usyk after talks over a fight with Tyson Fury fell apart. Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights. His last two were against Anthony Joshua and he puts his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts on the line.

Londoner Dubois is bidding for a fifth straight win since his shock defeat by Joe Joyce.

Tonight’s showdown is for the WBA heavyweight belt, with Usyk’s IBF and WBO titles also on the line.

Usyk has not fought since this time last year, when he cruised past his rematch against Joshua on a split decision that was, in truth, kind to the Brit.

Talks with Fury have not yielded the mega unification showdown boxing fans are hoping for, which means Usyk must navigate Dubois’ threat to continue his march to total heavyweight supremacy.

Usyk vs Dubois date, start time, venue and ring walks

Usyk vs Dubois is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST before ring walks for the headline event at approximately 10pm BST.

Usyk vs Dubois fight card/undercard in full

Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian fighter Denys Berinchyk will take on Anthony Yigit before the main event, looking to extend his unbeaten lightweight career.

Britain’s Commonwealth middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz also goes up against Ukraine’s Dmytro Mytrofanov on a card packed with eastern European talent. Prince Naseem Hamed’s son, Aadam Hamed, makes his pro debut against Vojtech Hardy.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Aadam Hamed vs Vojtech Hardy

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Daniel Lapin bt Aro Schwartz

Bryce Mills bt Damian Tymosz

Rafal Wolczecki bt Roberto Arriaza

Vasile Cebotari bt Joel Julio

Lazizbek Mullojonov bt Nursultan Amanzholov

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois

TV channel: In the UK, TNT Sports will broadcast the fight for a PPV cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Fans can tune into the fight via the TNT Sports Box Office website and app.

Live blog: You can also follow the fight, round-by-round via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Usyk vs Dubois fight prediction

After comfortably out-boxing the powerhouse that is Anthony Joshua, Usyk is the heavy favourite for this contest. The question is whether it will go all the way, with Dubois potentially looking to explode into the ring and wipe out the former cruiserweight early.

That could leave Dubois open to a knockout blow to himself yet Usyk has shown he can expertly navigate his way through these fights by going the distance.

Usyk to win on unanimous points decision.

Usyk vs Dubious weigh-in results

Dubois came in at his lowest weight since 2017 in Friday’s weigh-in, at 233.2 lbs. Usyk, typically considered on the diminutive side for a heavyweight, registered a mere 12 lbs lighter at 220.9 lbs – a similar weight to his fights against Joshua.

Usyk vs Dubois betting odds

Usyk to win – 1/14

Draw – 25/1

Dubois to win – 7/1

Usyk to win by TKO/KO – 4/9

Dubois to win by TKO/KO – 17/2

Fight to go the distance – Yes: 9/4 No: 2/7

Dubois to be knocked down – 1/3

Usyk to be knocked down and win – 11/2

Odds provided by Betfair, subject to change.