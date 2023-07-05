Spain U21 vs Ukraine live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Both nations have impressed in Romania and Georgia and are set for a shootout to decide who will met England or Israel in the final.

The game will be of particular interest to Chelsea fans.

Blues target Gabri Veiga will be in action for the Spanish while Mykhailo Mudryk leads Ukraine after an impressive tournament thus far.

The two teams have already drawn 2-2 in the group stage but will now battle it out for a final spot at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest.

Spain are unbeaten in 14 games but Mudryk’s return to fitness has given Ukraine a formidable outlet.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK. It will, however, be available on the UEFA website and coverage starts at 8pm BST.