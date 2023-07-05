2
Spain U21 vs Ukraine live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 semi-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

1 minute read


Both nations have impressed in Romania and Georgia and are set for a shootout to decide who will met England or Israel in the final.

The game will be of particular interest to Chelsea fans.

Blues target Gabri Veiga will be in action for the Spanish while Mykhailo Mudryk leads Ukraine after an impressive tournament thus far.


1 minute read
